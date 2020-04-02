Coronavirus cases - how does Donegal compare with other counties?

Donegal is currently ranked eleventh highest in terms of the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic.

Dublin is the highest with 1,838 followed by Cork on 272 with Limerick next on 94.

The county with the fewest recorded cases is Carlow, with up to five.

The county by county breakdown of figures was published by the Department of Health this evening. The figures related to the situation at midnight on Tuesday, March 31.

County - Number of Covid-19 cases

Carlow ≤5

Cavan 39

Clare 49

Cork 272

Donegal 68

Dublin 1838

Galway 91

Kerry 72

Kildare 90

Kilkenny 37

Laois 16

Leitrim 12

Limerick 94

Longford 14

Louth 52

Mayo 52

Meath 74

Monaghan 17

Offaly 46

Roscommon 10

Sligo 25

Tipperary 91

Waterford 38

Westmeath 81

Wexford 16

Wicklow 84