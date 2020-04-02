NEWS
Coronavirus cases - how does Donegal compare with other counties?
Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in each county updated by Department of Health
Donegal is currently ranked eleventh highest in terms of the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic.
Dublin is the highest with 1,838 followed by Cork on 272 with Limerick next on 94.
The county with the fewest recorded cases is Carlow, with up to five.
The county by county breakdown of figures was published by the Department of Health this evening. The figures related to the situation at midnight on Tuesday, March 31.
County - Number of Covid-19 cases
Carlow ≤5
Cavan 39
Clare 49
Cork 272
Donegal 68
Dublin 1838
Galway 91
Kerry 72
Kildare 90
Kilkenny 37
Laois 16
Leitrim 12
Limerick 94
Longford 14
Louth 52
Mayo 52
Meath 74
Monaghan 17
Offaly 46
Roscommon 10
Sligo 25
Tipperary 91
Waterford 38
Westmeath 81
Wexford 16
Wicklow 84
