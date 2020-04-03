Contact

Police appeal for information on armed robbery attempt near Donegal border

"This was a frightening experience for the staff member"

The PSNI seek information on attempted armed robbery

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to an attempted armed robbery at a shop in Strabane

A report was made to police shortly before 2pm on Thursday that, just minutes earlier, two males entered the commercial premises at Lisnafin Park in the town. One of the men was armed with what is believed to have been a knife, and demanded money from the lone staff member. 

The perpetrators, however, left empty handed and fled from the shop.

Both suspects are described as being aged in their mid to late teens and wore dark-coloured clothing and were of a slim build.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: "This was a frightening experience for the staff member who was in her place of work, simply doing her job, when this despicable crime was committed. Thankfully, she wasn't injured."

Anyone who has information which may help the police investigation is asked to call detectives at Strand Road PSNI Station.

