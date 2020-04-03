UPDATE: Teen arrested in relation to armed robbery near Donegal border - police still appealing for information

Contact
PSNI seek witnesses to attempted armed robbery
Detectives investigating an attempted armed robbery at a shop in Strabane have arrested a 16-year-old male.
He remains in custody this morning.
Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident which occurred shortly before 2pm on Thursday. It was reported that two males, both described as being aged in their mid to late teens wearing dark-coloured clothing and of a slim build, entered the commercial premises at Lisnafin Park in the town. One of the males was armed with what is believed to have been a knife, and demanded money from the lone staff member. The perpetrators, however, left empty handed and fled from the shop.
Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell is appealing to anyone who has information which may help the police investigation to call detectives at Strand Road PSNI Station.
