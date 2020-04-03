'We are here to help young people during Covid-19 crisis' - Donegal Youth Service

The Donegal Youth Service say they are still here for young people during the Covid-19 Pandemic, and they are encouraging young people to reach out to them during these challenging times.

Donegal Youth Service Programmes and the drop-in service are continuing to operate online in new and innovative ways despite the building being closed.

Donegal Youth Service Regional Director, Lorraine Thompson said: "Donegal Youth Service recognises the importance of supporting young people now more than ever and we want to make this support as easy to access as possible.

"It's really helpful for a young person who is struggling to have a supportive adult to talk to and we have a team of youth workers who are here to help support young people at this difficult time."

Young people are facing many different challenges during this time. From uncertainty around exams, to loss of employment and independent income, to loneliness and concern for their futures.

The pandemic has the potential to have a huge impact on young people's mental health and wellbeing, and many young people could be struggling with anxiety during isolation. For some young people their homes are not safe places, and now they have no respite.

For any young person who would like to speak to a youth worker, or get involved with any online programmes they are being encouraged to reach out to Donegal Youth Service on social media, or by email. Phone support can be arranged. Donegal Youth Service offers a range of different services, and supports for young people up to age 25. For all links you can visit www.donegalyouthservice.ie



Donegal Youth Service would like to thank young people for their effort in fighting the spread of the virus, and protecting our communities by staying at home. Young people around the world are keeping spirits high by helping out in their communities, as well as often providing some much needed entertainment. The majority of people of all ages are respecting the rules, and staying at home and Donegal Youth Service would encourage everyone to continue to respect this.



For more information about Donegal Youth Service's supports and services during the Covid-19 Pandemic please visit www.donegalyouthservice.ie or find us on Instagram or Facebook.