Contact

1562146093088

Search our Archive

'Mental wellbeing of frontline workers needs to be resourced' - Green Party

25% of cases of infection from Covid 19 are of frontline medical staff

Mental Health

'Mental wellbeing of frontline workers needs to be resourced' - Green Party

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Green Party has called on Minister for Health Simon Harris to put resources in place to ensure that the mental wellbeing of frontline workers in healthcare is taken care of during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Green Party TD and Community Development Spokesperson, Malcolm Noonan said that frontline staff had little or no access to mental health or counselling services despite dealing with very distressing and stressful circumstances on a daily basis.

He said that their situation was compounded by the fact that they were turning in to work every day knowing they could be infected and going home from shifts not being able to hug loved ones.

"25% of cases of infection from Covid 19 are of frontline medical staff, yet the Occupational Health Department are completely immersed in logging, reporting and directing staff to isolation so there are no resources being directed towards support, peer support or counselling," said Deputy Noonan.

At yesterday’s sitting of the Dail for Statements on Health, Deputy Noonan said that resources needed to be put in place for 24/7 access to mental health support for HSE staff but also for those working on other frontline sectors; disability service providers, nursing home staff and all who are working to limit the impact of the pandemic and save lives.

"The working environment for health care workers is extremely challenging. The focus has rightly been on supports such has PPE but we also need to make sure their mental health is cared for. Yet there is no access to emotional support for these workers. I do hope that Minister Harris is in a position to address this gap in support as a matter of urgency," concluded Deputy Noonan.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie