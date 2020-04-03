Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Prescription changes will be of benefit to many in Donegal

Minister makes sweeping changes to regulations in light of Covid-19 crisis

Minister Simon Harris

Simon Harris

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

New regulations have come into place which will speed up the process of dealing with prescriptions during the Covid-19 crisis.

This will be of benefit to thousands of people in Donegal.

The Minister for Health, Simon Harris, has signed off on legislation that will allow for the electronic transfer of prescriptions to a pharmacy via the HSE's Healthmail system.

This will remove the requirement for a paper copy of a prescription to be forwarded to a pharmacy as long as it is sent and received through the closed-system electronic service.

This provision will reduce the need for a patent to attend at a surgery to collect a prescription during the emergency.

Other methods of transfer such as private emails of faxes will not be recognised as legitimate prescriptions and the original prescription must be presented at the pharmacy at the time of dispensing.

In addition, the maximum period of validity of a prescription is increased from six months to nine months as of the date specified on the prescription.

Changes
Some temporary changes to the way in which prescriptions can be repeated are also being introduced to enable pharmacists to ensure the continuity of care of patients without necessarily requiring a new prescription.

Minister Harris said: "We are asking people to stay home. We know many people will still require access to important medicines and that is why we are introducing these measures.

“However, I also want to remind patients and the general public not to seek supplies of medicines over and above their normal requirements. Doing so will hamper the supply of medicines for others.

"The changes we will make today will relieve the pressure on GPs and pharmacists.

“Crucially, it will reduce the need for people to visit their GP or pharmacy during this pandemic.

"This is a significant step and will help us in our efforts to slow the spread of this virus,” he said.

A number of urgent amendments to the Medicinal Products (Prescription and Control of Supply) Regulations 2003 and the Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2017, were signed into law by the Minister.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie