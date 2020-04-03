Prescription changes will be of benefit to many in Donegal

Contact
Simon Harris
New regulations have come into place which will speed up the process of dealing with prescriptions during the Covid-19 crisis.
This will be of benefit to thousands of people in Donegal.
The Minister for Health, Simon Harris, has signed off on legislation that will allow for the electronic transfer of prescriptions to a pharmacy via the HSE's Healthmail system.
This will remove the requirement for a paper copy of a prescription to be forwarded to a pharmacy as long as it is sent and received through the closed-system electronic service.
This provision will reduce the need for a patent to attend at a surgery to collect a prescription during the emergency.
Other methods of transfer such as private emails of faxes will not be recognised as legitimate prescriptions and the original prescription must be presented at the pharmacy at the time of dispensing.
In addition, the maximum period of validity of a prescription is increased from six months to nine months as of the date specified on the prescription.
Changes
Some temporary changes to the way in which prescriptions can be repeated are also being introduced to enable pharmacists to ensure the continuity of care of patients without necessarily requiring a new prescription.
Minister Harris said: "We are asking people to stay home. We know many people will still require access to important medicines and that is why we are introducing these measures.
“However, I also want to remind patients and the general public not to seek supplies of medicines over and above their normal requirements. Doing so will hamper the supply of medicines for others.
"The changes we will make today will relieve the pressure on GPs and pharmacists.
“Crucially, it will reduce the need for people to visit their GP or pharmacy during this pandemic.
"This is a significant step and will help us in our efforts to slow the spread of this virus,” he said.
A number of urgent amendments to the Medicinal Products (Prescription and Control of Supply) Regulations 2003 and the Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2017, were signed into law by the Minister.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.