Covid-19: Latest figures confirm that there have been 22 more deaths in the Republic

Total number of deaths rises to 120, total number of cases is now 4,273

Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis continues

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 22 more deaths due to Covid-19 in Ireland. This brings the total number of deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 120.

There has also been 424 new cases reported, up from 402 yesterday.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 4,273.

The latest figure of 22 additional deaths in a 24 hour period compares with 13 deaths in the previous 24 hour period.

Eleven of the 22 were male and 11 were female.

The latest figures refer to the situation in the country at at 1pm on Thursday 2nd April.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that 60 flights will arrive from China in the coming days with additional personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Further updates to follow.

