Update: Number of coronavirus cases in Donegal jumps to 77

Contact
Coronavirus / Covid-19
The number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal has risen by nine.
The total number of cases in Donegal now stands at 77, up from 68 the day before and 63 for the previous 24 hour period of reporting.
The latest county figures relate to the period ending midnight on Wednesday, April 1.
Dublin has the highest number of cases of any county, at 2,077.
In Sligo there are 26 cases while Leitrim has 12.
The county with the fewest reported cases is Carlow, with five or less.
Nationally, there have now been 120 COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.
In Northern Ireland, the number of deaths has risen to 48 and there are now 904 confirmed cases.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.