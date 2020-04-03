Update: Number of coronavirus cases in Donegal jumps to 77

The number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal has risen by nine.

The total number of cases in Donegal now stands at 77, up from 68 the day before and 63 for the previous 24 hour period of reporting.

The latest county figures relate to the period ending midnight on Wednesday, April 1.

Dublin has the highest number of cases of any county, at 2,077.

In Sligo there are 26 cases while Leitrim has 12.

The county with the fewest reported cases is Carlow, with five or less.

Nationally, there have now been 120 COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

In Northern Ireland, the number of deaths has risen to 48 and there are now 904 confirmed cases.