Traffic volumes are low as gardaí in Donegal go on Covid-19 patrols

Covid-19 checkpoints are continuing this evening in Donegal

Among the places where gardaí have been on patrol is the Ballyshannon District.

The roads are very quiet and it is great to see that people are following the measures that are in place," local gardaí posted on the Garda Siochana facebook page for Donegal.

Earlier today, gardaí in Ballybofey conducted an early morning Covid-19 checkpoint and were delighted to see that the traffic flow was very low.

Only those who have to travel for essential purposes should be out on the roads.

And gardaí from Milford District on Covid-19 patrol visited Arranmore Island this morning (below).