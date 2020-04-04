Gardai investigate complaints over dangerous driving in Ballybofey

Contact
Gardaí received numerous complaints in relation to a car driving dangerously in Ballybofey
Gardaí have received numerous complaints in relation to a car driving dangerously in and around Ballybofey.
The incidents occurred yesterday evening.
Once seizing the vehicle, gardaí discovered the motorist had been disqualified.
Gardaí are continuing to investigate the matter.
A garda spokesperson said: "Safety on our roads is as important as it ever was. Gardaí are out on the roads day and night and any breaches of road traffic laws will be dealt with accordingly."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.