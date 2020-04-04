Gardai investigate complaints over dangerous driving in Ballybofey

Gardaí have received numerous complaints in relation to a car driving dangerously in and around Ballybofey.

The incidents occurred yesterday evening.

Once seizing the vehicle, gardaí discovered the motorist had been disqualified.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the matter.

A garda spokesperson said: "Safety on our roads is as important as it ever was. Gardaí are out on the roads day and night and any breaches of road traffic laws will be dealt with accordingly."