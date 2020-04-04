Three men arrested following high speed chase along Donegal border

Gardaí have arrested three men after a pursuit along the Donegal border last night.

In the early hours of the morning Gardaí were alerted by the PSNI that a car had failed to stop for them and that it was travelling towards the border at Lifford/Strabane.

The car was then observed by Gardaí in Lifford and with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, the Divisional Drugs Unit, the Road Policing units from Letterkenny and Buncrana and Gardaí from Raphoe, Carrigans and Ballybofey the car in question was stopped after it also failed to stop for them.

The car came to a halt after the stinger was deployed. Damage was caused to one of the patrol cars by the occupants or one of the occupants of the offending car as items were thrown at it in their bid to evade being stopped. There were four occupants on board the car.

Three of the four were arrested and it transpired that the driver is disqualified from driving and he also tested positive for the presence of cocaine in his system.

One of the three arrested was released on bail and the other two appeared at a special sitting of a Court today and have been further remanded in custody.