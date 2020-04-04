OBITUARY : Sr Ursula Fox, Ballyshannon - A private, modest person, who was ahead of her time

The death on Wednesday, March 18 of Sr Ursula Fox, Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Legaltion, Ballyshannon, signalled the passing of a truly wonderful person whose legacy as an innovative, gentle, caring teacher defines her.

Sr Ursula made a massive positive impact on the lives of thousands of people with whom she came into contact over the decades in Ballyshannon as a primary school teacher and during many summers spent teaching swimming and life saving skills.

A private, modest person, she was ahead of her time.

Her artistic skills in the classroom were renowned, she used art in an innovative way to teach those under her attentive tutelage in St Catherine’s NS Ballyshannon, and in Our Lady of the Angels, now known as Holy Family NS, Ballyshannon.

As news of her passing spread, her remarkable ability to connect with young people in particular was the recurring theme of tributes paid to her by so many people whose lives she had made brighter, better, happier in her time teaching, in her time serving with love and dedication with the Sisters of Mercy in Ballyshannon.

TRIBUTES

In beautiful tributes to her which appeared on RIP.ie, the following lines capture the essence of Sr Ursula:

“May her family take comfort from knowing how much she had done for so many children in her lifetime ….

“A caring teacher and friend to many ….

“A great teacher, fond memories of her art and swimming lessons.

“What an amazing person, let alone a teacher. I still remember life being so happy in her class, and that’s 36 years ago!

“A wonderful teacher, with empathy, kindness, gentleness and great humanity …

“She was such a gentle, kind and caring person and a wonderful teacher and role model …

She (Suzanne) was born in Legaltion, Ballyshannon to Thomas and Bridget Fox one of a family of four, three girls and one boy. She attended Creevy NS and the Sacred Heart Secondary School in Ballyshannon.

She joined the Sisters of Mercy where she took the name Sr Ursula. She graduated from Carysfort College, Dublin, taking up teaching as her profession.

Sr Ursula became a member of the Irish Water Safety Association. On becoming a swimming teacher/lifeguard she taught swimming lessons at Malin Head Pier, Portnoo Pier and at Ballyshannon Swimming Pool.

Her remains reposed at St. Anne’s Convent, Ballyshannon, on Thursday, March 19. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, was held on Friday, March 20, followed by interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

As per Church and HSE regulations the Funeral Mass was held privately for family and close friends.

She is sadly missed by the Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon and the Sisters Of Mercy Northern Province, by her brother Daniel (Ballyshannon), sisters Kathleen Griffin (Dreenan, Ballybofey), Mary Flanagan (Sligo), nieces, nephews, extended family circle and many friends.