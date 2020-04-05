Concern over influx of campervans and cars to popular Donegal locations

Gardaí in Donegal have received reports of an influx of people in campervans and cars to beach and scenic areas over the past few days.

This is not in compliance with the measures that are in place and Gardaí have re-iterated that they will be patrolling these areas over the coming days.

In a message posted on social media, gardaí in Donegal said: “We can all still get our exercise but please do not travel far and wide to do so!"

Earlier they said: “The majority of people are adhering to the Public Health measures that are in place and we thank you all for that. Together we can flatten the curve if we continue to stay at home, wash our hands and practice social distancing."

Meanwhile, gardaí are advising people to call or email the Covid-19 Community Response Forum for help if needed.

"You can call to arrange the collection and delivery of food, medication and essentials, for transport to test centres, to the GP or to your hospital appointment, for social isolation support and engagement and for the delivery of meals," a spokesperson explained.

Call 1800 928 982 or email covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie