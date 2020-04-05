Varadkar rejoins Irish Medical Register to help out in battle against coronavirus

Contact
Leo Varadkar
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has rejoined the Irish medical register and is set to work a session a week during the coronavirus crisis, according to a report by The Irish Times.
Before entering politics, he has studied medicine and worked as a doctor for seven years.
It says that he was taken off the medical register in 2013.
However, the report noted that he had rejoined the medical register in March as the coronavirus pandemic began to hit the country.
It is understood that he will work in “an area suited to his qualifications.”
Last month, the HSE appealed last month for all healthcare professionals not working in the profession to register in a mass recruitment drive to deal with the crisis.
Some 50,000 people applied in less than three days.
It is understood the Taoiseach will help out in phone assessments.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.