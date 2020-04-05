Investigation launched after male coughed at woman and may have exposed her to Covid-19

Gardaí in Donegal are seeking the public’s help following an incident where a male delibertately coughed at a woman out walking, leaving her worried that she may have been exposed to Covid-19.

The incident happened early on Saturday morning in Letterkenny.

Gardaí say at around 9.40am, a member of the public was on her usual morning walk in Letterkenny.

She came to the crossing at the Hospital Roundabout where she met a male who was walking in the opposite direction

The male stopped, leaned over to her and deliberately coughed at her.

Gardaí say the ordeal has left the woman frightened that this may have been a deliberate exposure to Covid-19

The male continued on foot down the DeValera Road towards the Oatfield Roundabout. It is believed he may have been travelling from the Glencar direction.

He is described as being middle aged, average build , approx 5ft 8, wearing a grey beanie type hat with a dark jacket and dark trousers. He also had a black cloth shopping bag with him

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the area, anyone with a dash cam who may have been in the area or anyone who thinks that they may have observed this male that morning to get in contact with Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.