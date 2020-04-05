Contact

Shock in Donegal as woman claims man deliberately coughed on her while out on morning walk

Gardai investigating incident amid Covid-19 fears and appeal for witnesses

The hospital roundabout in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating an incident in which it is claimed that a man deliberately coughed in the direction of a woman while out on her morning walk.

According to the gardaí, this ordeal has left the woman frightened that she may have been deliberately exposed to Covid-19.

The incident was publicised this evening on the Garda Siochana facebook page in Donegal.

It reported that on Saturday morning, at 09:40 am, a member of the public was on her usual morning walk in Letterkenny.

She came to the crossing at the hospital roundabout where she met a male who was walking in the opposite direction.

According to the woman, the male stopped, leaned over to her and deliberately coughed at her.

The male continued on foot down De Valera Road towards the Oatfield Roundabout.

It is believed he may have been travelling from the Glencar direction.

He is described as being middle aged, average build , approx 5ft 8, wearing a grey beanie type hat with a dark jacket and dark trousers. He also had a black cloth shopping bag with him.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the area, anyone with a dash cam who may have been in the area or anyone who thinks that they may have observed this male that morning to get in contact with Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.

