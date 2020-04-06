A change in the Donegal weather for the week ahead

The weather across Donegal is set to become a lot milder.

Temperatures throughout much of March were below average and there was a definite bite to the air. But it looks quite a bit warmer as April gets underway.

Monday will get off to a bright, fresh start with sunny spells and scattered showers that will die out by evening. Temperatures will reach 10°C to 11°C in moderate to fresh west to southwest breezes.

It will remain cool at night with temperatures dropping to 0°C to 4°C with frost in many areas.

Tuesday will be another bright day with good sunny spells and temperatures as high at 14°C in some places, with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with some patches of mist or fog and temperatures of 2°C to 6°C. .

Wednesday will be mild and mainly dry, with some light rain or drizzle in coastal areas. Temperatures will reach around 13°C in Donegal.

Thursday looks like being quite warm and dry with some good sunny spells with temperatures reaching 13°C to 17°C in moderate east to southeast breezes. Rain will move in to most areas by Thursday night.

Friday will be cloudy with showers clearing by late evening and temperatures of 13°C to 16°C in light southeast breezes which will later veer southwesterly.