Over 10,000 people on the Live Register across Donegal

Contact
Buncrana social welfare office
Over 10,000 people across Donegal are now on the Live Register, the latest CSO figures have shown.
There were 10,143 people signing on in Donegal at the end of March according to figures, 677 up on the figure for February, but down 20 on the March 2019 figure.
It's the first time in six months that the county's Live Register figure has gone over the 10,000 mark.
All eight offices in the county showed increases on the February figure, but only two, Buncrana and Dungloe were higher than the figure for March last year.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.