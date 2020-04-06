Over 10,000 people on the Live Register across Donegal

Over 10,000 people across Donegal are now on the Live Register, the latest CSO figures have shown.

There were 10,143 people signing on in Donegal at the end of March according to figures, 677 up on the figure for February, but down 20 on the March 2019 figure.

It's the first time in six months that the county's Live Register figure has gone over the 10,000 mark.

All eight offices in the county showed increases on the February figure, but only two, Buncrana and Dungloe were higher than the figure for March last year.