'No brainer' to refuse TD wages increase - Donegal TD says

Two Donegal TDs have refused to have their wages increased.

Both Sinn Féin TDs Pearse Doherty and Padraig Mac Lochlainn will not be accepting the increase of €8,847.28 and will return the salary increase to the exchequer.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said his party had decided collectively to forego the wage restoration and increase at a time when the country was going through a emergency.

“I couldn't in all fairness accept a wage increase when we are going through one of the worst periods of our country's history,” he said.

“Just after the election, all Sinn Fein TDs sat down and discussed this wage increased and decided not to accept it.

“How could we in good conscience accept an increase in our wages, when most of our country still hasn't recovered from the last economic crisis we experienced. We wouldn't be practising what we preached then.”

The Inishowen-based TD said his colleagues in the Dáil don't need the money.

“TDs are very well paid as it is. It was a no brainer for us to refuse the increase.

“That money should be put where it is needed at this present moment in time and that is the health service,” Deputy Mac Lochlainn concluded.