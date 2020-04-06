Contact

Number of coronavirus deaths in Ireland rises by a further 16

Number of people who have tested positive soars past the 5,000 mark

Covid-19

Coronavirus figures increase again

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland who have died in the latest 24 hour period has risen by 16, according to the Department of Health.

The previous daily increase was 21.

There have now been 174 COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic.

Of the 16 deaths reported today, ten were males and six were females.

Eleven of those who died were in the east of the country and five in the west.

Four of those who died had underlying health conditions.

It has also been confirmed that there have been 370 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 5,364.

It was also stated that 175 people with Covid-19 have been admitted to intensive care units.

The number of deaths in Northern Ireland has risen by seven, to 70, it also emerged today. The number of cases there has risen by 69 to 1,158.

Earlier today, the Health Service Executive said the capacity to test for coronavirus will be doubled in the Republic from this week, to around 4,500 tests a day. 

A network of laboratories and community test centres have been set up across the country. 

