Donegal coronavirus cases rise above the 100 mark - four deaths in the north-west

The number of coronavirus cases in Donegal now stands at 103.

It was also confirmed this evening that there have been four deaths from the disease in the north-west.

The latest figures related to the situation at midnight on Saturday, April 4.

The Department of Health also reported that there have been 16 additional deaths due to the disease in the Republic in the latest 24 hour period.

Of these, 11 deaths were located in the east, four in the north west, and one in the west of the country.

There have now been 174 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

There are now 5,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The number of cases in Donegal rose from 81 to 103 in the latest 24 hour period.

Meanwhile, the HSE has announced that it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, a nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, revealed:

- The percentage of people stockpiling has reduced from a peak of 43% in mid-March to 20% today

- 86% of people believe that current government restrictions are “about right”

- 67% are interacting with family and friends over the phone

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:"Our research shows overall level of worry remains high at 7 out of 10 but has not increased significantly since the middle of March, despite the introduction of more restrictive measures."



Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer HSE, added:"Our healthcare system has been preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases but it is important to remind people that our hospitals continue to carry out all emergency and essential activity.”