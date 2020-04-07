BREAKING: 36 more Covid-19 deaths here bring overall death toll to 210

The number of deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic now stands at 210 in the Republic of Ireland.

That brings the number of people who have died on the island to 283.

345 more cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed in the Republic, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 5,709.

A total of 42,484 tests have been carried out up to midnight last night.

Earlier it was revealed that there have been a total of 73 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland bringing the number of confirmed cases to 1,255.

There are a further 55 patients in critical cate, its Health Minister Robin Swann revealed.

