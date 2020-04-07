BREAKING: 36 more Covid-19 deaths here bring overall death toll to 210

Contact
Dundalk nurse applauds 'massive team effort' in Covid-19 fight
The number of deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic now stands at 210 in the Republic of Ireland.
That brings the number of people who have died on the island to 283.
345 more cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed in the Republic, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 5,709.
A total of 42,484 tests have been carried out up to midnight last night.
Earlier it was revealed that there have been a total of 73 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland bringing the number of confirmed cases to 1,255.
There are a further 55 patients in critical cate, its Health Minister Robin Swann revealed.
MORE TO FOLLOW
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.