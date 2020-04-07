Female Charged over Public Order Incident in Sligo

Contact
Gardaí received reports of a group of individuals congregated and drinking at Newfoot Bridge, Riverstown, Co. Sligo today, Tuesday 7th April at approximately 3:15pm.
Upon arrival to the scene by Gardaí, a female in her 30s refused to provide her details to Gardaí and then proceeded to allegedly cough on a member, implying that she had Coronavirus.
The female was arrested for public order offences and was taken to Ballymote Garda Station where she has since been charged. She is due to appear before a special sitting of Carrick On Shannon District court this evening at 8pm.
