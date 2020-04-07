Candles, cards and cocooning - birthday girl Maggie turns 103!

Heartiest congratulations are extended to a Donegal woman who today celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Maggie Maguire of Keelogs, Inver turned 103 - and while she is 'cocooning' at present, she remains hale and hearty.

Born in Lignaul on April 7 1917, Maggie was the third in a family of four. She was christened Margaret but is known to all as Maggie.

She went to school in Legan and spent her young days sprigging and later mending tweed at home for Magee's of Donegal town.

She met and married her late husband, Michael, on April 24, 1947 and they spent 65 years of a happy married life in Keelogs, where they set up home and raised a family of four. Sadly two of her sons - John Francis and Edward Joseph - have passed away in recent years - John Francis in August 2012 and Edward Joseph in January of this year.

As for the secret of a long life, Maggie says she lived a quiet, plain and simple life, didn’t smoke or drink but loved her bingo, doing the grocery shopping in Mountcharles and going to her local church to pray.

Maggie is being cared for in her own home by her family and home help.