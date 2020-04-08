Donegal County Council to carry out shore based dredging operation at Buncrana pier

Contact
Buncrana pier
The annual spring shore based dredging operation at Buncrana Pier will take place until Saturday, April 11.
A Donegal County Council spokesperson said: “This is to coincide with the equinoctial spring tides which is the lowest tide level of the year and is the best time for the work to take place.
“This is essential work to ensure the safe operation of the RNLI Lifeboat, the ability of the lifeboat to affect a rescue and for the safety of those at sea.
“All necessary and appropriate Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered throughout the process.”
