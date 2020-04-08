Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Daytrippers asked to stay at home over Easter weekend

'Please respect our wishes' -Mayor of Inishowen Cllr Martin McDermott

Moville

Visitors have still been travelling to Moville and other ares of Inishowen. PHOTO: Hugh Gallagher

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

With good weather forecasted for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, day-trippers have been urged to stay away from Inishowen's beauty spots.

With the current coronavirus restrictions set to the extended, the Mayor of Inishowen Cllr Martin McDermott, has asked visitors to ignore the good weather and stay at home.

“We're at a critical point as we head into the Easter weekend,” Cllr McDermott said. “What we seem to be doing as a country is working but we need to keep that up.

“It's vitally important that, we as a community, keep doing the things we are doing. We need to keep up the social distancing.

“There should be no travelling, no matter how hard it may in the good weather, but it has to be done.

“Holidays should be put on hold for people visiting the peninsula.

“Visitors will be given a warm welcome once these restrictions are lifted but people need to respect the wishes of the people of Inishowen by staying away.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie