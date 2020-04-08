Daytrippers asked to stay at home over Easter weekend

Contact
Visitors have still been travelling to Moville and other ares of Inishowen. PHOTO: Hugh Gallagher
With good weather forecasted for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, day-trippers have been urged to stay away from Inishowen's beauty spots.
With the current coronavirus restrictions set to the extended, the Mayor of Inishowen Cllr Martin McDermott, has asked visitors to ignore the good weather and stay at home.
“We're at a critical point as we head into the Easter weekend,” Cllr McDermott said. “What we seem to be doing as a country is working but we need to keep that up.
“It's vitally important that, we as a community, keep doing the things we are doing. We need to keep up the social distancing.
“There should be no travelling, no matter how hard it may in the good weather, but it has to be done.
“Holidays should be put on hold for people visiting the peninsula.
“Visitors will be given a warm welcome once these restrictions are lifted but people need to respect the wishes of the people of Inishowen by staying away.”
