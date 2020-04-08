Donegal International Rally is postponed due to coronavirus crisis

The 2020 Joule Donegal International Rally has been postponed.

The announcement was made today by the organisers, the Donegal Motor Club.

The hugely popular event traditionally takes place on the the third weekend of June.

Its postponement comes as a direct result of the coronavirus crisis, and the associated public health issues.

Clerk of the Course, Eamon McGee commented: "Foremost in our minds is the health and safety of the general public including residents along the routes, competitors, marshals and the hundreds of workers who help us stage the event every year.

Meanwhile, Club Chairman, Brian Brogan added: "Whilst the postponement is very disappointing given the time and effort already put into the event, we must also remember the huge effort and sacrifice that medical and front line emergency personnel in this country are putting in as they deal with this pandemic.

"Let us all support them by following all current and future government guidelines or restrictions for as long it takes to bring this outbreak under control," he said.

The event attracts tens of thousands to Donegal each year and has a considerable economic spin-off for the county.