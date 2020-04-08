Donegal wife of late singer John Prine issues heartfelt plea for people to take Covid-19 seriously

John Prine’s wife Fiona Whelan from Ardara has spoken of her heartache after her husband died from Covid-19.

The Grammy Award winning singer lost his battle with the virus on Tuesday. He was 73 years old.

His heart-broken wife has the following message:

"Our beloved John died yesterday evening at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville TN. We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time. John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, daughter in law Fanny, and by our grandchildren.

"John contracted Covid-19 and in spite of the incredible skill and care of his medical team at Vanderbilt he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body.

"I sat with John - who was deeply sedated- in the hours before he passed and will be forever grateful for that opportunity.

"My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC. We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time - and to so many other families across the world.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends, and fans all over the world. John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share."

In lieu of flowers or gifts at this time the family has asked that a donation be made if so desired to one of the following non profits:

thistlefarms.org

roomintheinn.org

nashvillerescuemission.org

