Covid-19 Unemployment Payment should be extended to over 66s, says Donegal TD

Workers over 66 are being penalised by the government’s age limit on the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, a Donegal TD has said.

The allowance is only available to people between the ages of 18-66, Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue said.

Deputy McConalogue said:

“I have been contacted by workers over the age of 66 who are annoyed that despite being an active part of the workforce, they are not entitled to the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment because they fall outside the age limitations.

“The government need to review the upper age limit criteria on the pandemic payment. They are suffering the same financial difficulties as other workers who have lost their job as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak and its public health ramifications. However, they are not getting the same level of allowance because of their age.

In addition, a high proportion of people affected are self-employed and have significant overhead costs which have to be met but are not receiving the support available to those who are under 66 years of age.

“I have called on the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection to extend the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment to people over the age of 66.

“These people should not be discriminated against because of their age – they should be entitled to the same allowances as other workers affected by this public health emergency”, concluded Deputy McConalogue.