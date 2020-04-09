Coronavirus - see how Donegal compares with other counties in terms of cases

Contact
Covid-19 update
Latest figures show that there were 120 cases of coronavirus in Donegal.
But how does the county compare with others? The list below gives a breakdown of the latest figures, which applies up to midnight on Monday, April 6. There is a time-lag between the compilation of the figures and when they are published.
Dublin has the biggest number of cases with 3,268 (54.6%) followed by Cork 431 (7.2%).
The latest figures show that Donegal had 2% of the cases nationally.
County Cases %
Carlow 15, 0.3%
Cavan 129, 2.2%
Clare 66, 1.1%
Cork 431, 7.2%
Donegal 120, 2%
Dublin 3268, 54.6%
Galway 134, 2.2%
Kerry 122, 2%
Kildare 233, 3.9%
Kilkenny 88, 1.5%
Laois 34, 0.6%
Leitrim 20, 0.3%
Limerick 160, 2.7%
Longford 35, 0.6%
Louth 96, 1.5%
Mayo 130, 2.2%
Meath 183, 3.1%
Monaghan 62, 1%
Offaly 77, 1.3%
Roscommon 22, 0.4%
Sligo 28, 0.5%
Tipperary 137, 2.3%
Waterford 52, 0.9%
Westmeath 134, 2.2%
Wexford 24, 0.4%
Wicklow 181, 3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 6 April.
Meanwhile, the rise in the number of cases in Donegal can be seen from the figures below.
March 29th, 46
March 30th, 63
March 31st, 68
April 1st, 77
April 2nd, 80
April 3rd, 81
April 4th, 103
April 5th, 114
April 6th, 120
