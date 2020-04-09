Significant restrictions will continue for weeks says Minister

Significant restrictions will continue for some time to come Health Minister Simon Harris said in a radio interview earlier.

"What's highly likely tomorrow is that the National Public Health Emergency Team will recommend that we continue with the very strict restrictions ... I expect that to be a period of weeks," Mr Harris said.

"Just to be blunt and honest with people, the restrictions that are in place are not going to be lifted tomorrow, we're going to have to keep at it," he said on Classic Hits FM.

His comments were carried on RTE.



Meanwhile checkpoints are operating throughout the county to ensure that strict travel restrictions are enforced in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Ten people died this week alone on the north west after contracting the disease.

Photo shows Gardai stopping traffic at Tullyearl junction near Donegal town on the main N15 route between Sligo and Lifford.