Daily update - number of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland rises by 28

Number of new cases in one day reaches 500 mark

The number of coronavirus continues to increase

Coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland continues to rise with the news this evening that a further 28 people have died.

This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 263, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The latest figures released show that there have been 500 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,574.

Of the 28 deaths, the median age was 81. Fifteen were females and 13 were males, with 19 of the 28 people having an underlying condition.

Earlier this week, it emerged that ten people with Covid-19 had died in the north-west region (Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim) during a two day period.

The total number of Northern Ireland deaths following the coronavirus outbreak has reached 82 after four more deaths were confirmed today.

Meanwhile, in Britain the number of deaths has risen by a further 881 in the past 24 hours to bring the toll to 7,978.

More to follow.

