Number of coronavirus cases in Donegal rises by five

The number of people testing positive for the Covid-19 in Donegal has risen by five to 125.

The latest figures released this evening refer to the situation in the county at midnight on Tuesday, April 7.

Dublin had the highest number of cases of any county with 3,557 cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre also confirmed this evening that 28 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Republic have died. There has now been 263 COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new cases has risen by a record daily figure of 500.

More to follow...