Many issues surrounding Covid-19 need to be addressed - Donegal TD says

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has said that there are many issues surrounding Covid-19 that need to be addressed; including matters relating to testing, the provision of PPE and travel through ports.

He was speaking following a meeting of party leaders that he participated in via conference call yesterday afternoon.

"There are many people - including health workers - who are waiting approximately two weeks for Covid-19 test results, and this is causing much concern and stress to people at an already difficult time.

"Everybody knows that there is a backlog, and that is to be expected, but there is a need to be forthright and honest about what the situation is in the public interest. That is why the number of people waiting to be tested and the number of people waiting to have test results processed must be disclosed.

"The provision of PPE is another major issue. Here in Donegal, a senior hospital consultant has made an appeal to the community to donate whatever PPE they can. I support that call, but we need to know what additional steps are being taken to ensure that all hospitals are being adequately stocked.

"The other issue I raised at this afternoon's meeting was in respect of ports. There have been numerous reports of cars rolling off ferries from Britain to travel to holiday homes here in Ireland in the past number of days. This is completely unacceptable at a time when Garda roadblocks are in place for everyone else.

"I have urged the government to take robust action on this issue."