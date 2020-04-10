Concern over fraud involving criminals targeting Netflix accounts

Contact
Criminals are targeting Netflix accounts
An Garda Síochána at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have warned of a fraud relating to Netflix accounts.
A spokesperson said criminals are trying to obtain the personal banking or credit details of Irish citizens under the guise of a request to update personal Netflix accounts with banking and/or credit card details.
This is a fake email and any financial information disclosed will be used to commit fraud offences, including account take over, where bank accounts are taken over and all funds withdrawn.
Detective Chief Superintendent Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, wishes to warn the public to never reveal their personal banking or credit card details in response to unsolicited emails, text messages, SMS messages or phone calls.
"Where a person is concerned at contact from what appears to be a genuine entity such as Netflix or their bank, they should look up that entity independently and make contact to check if this contact is genuine," he said.
Detective Chief Superintendent Lordan is also urging the public to stop and think before releasing any personal data to persons unknown and says if in doubt, don't do it.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.