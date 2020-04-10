Inishowen charities unite to set up Food Bank in response to Covid-19 crisis

In response to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, a number of Inishowen charities have set up a temporary Food Bank to serve the peninsula.

Supported by Inishowen Development Partnership, the three charities: The Exchange Inishowen, Spraoi agus Spórt and Trinity Court, will collect donations of food and work with local voluntary groups to distribute parcels to people in need.

A fourth centre is being established in the Moville area.

The Inishowen Food Bank is a confidential service. People can request assistance (no questions asked) by phoning 074 9373303 or sending an email (marked Food Bank) to exchangeinishowen@gmail.com.

An online order form will be available to help identify individual needs. The phone operators will be able to provide additional assistance.

The intention is to begin deliveries next week and to continue as long as required.

Co-Founder of Spraoi agus Spórt Helen Nolan said: "Spraoi agus Spórt are delighted to be part of the Inishowen Food Bank, which we know will benefit so many people across the peninsula during these unprecedented times.

“We have been responding to the needs of our community since we opened our doors nearly 10 years ago and we are privileged to be continuing to do so now.

“A donation bin will be available in SuperValu Carndonagh or items can be left in the porch at our premises at Unit 6 SuperValu.

“A list of items required will be made available on our website and Facebook page so please do what you can and support those most in need."

On behalf of The Exchange, Ruth Garvey-Williams said: “We live in a caring and resilient community. With a helping hand, we can ensure families and individuals are able to get through this tough time and get back on their feet again once the crisis passes.

“Although our community centre has to be closed to the public at the moment, we are still committed to serving Inishowen and we were delighted to offer our premises as the Buncrana centre.

“Our small voluntary team will work together with the many other excellent community voluntary groups. A trolley will be available for donations at SuperValu Buncrana - check the poster for a list of items.”

Shauna McClenaghan from Inishowen Development Partnership said: “IDP is delighted to support the development of this Food Bank initiative in Inishowen.

“From our work and role of supporting community groups and co-ordinating the local response in Inishowen for those experiencing difficulty, we believe the Food Bank is urgently needed.

“We are proud of the proactive community and voluntary sector in our area who are taking the lead and responding so readily to the needs of our most vulnerable. The responsiveness of community groups to this initiative is very welcome and commendable.

"The approach using good governance structures and ensuring compliance with HSE guidelines is of critical importance.”