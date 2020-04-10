Sheil Hospital in Ballyshannon operational say HSE but no visiting allowed

Following some concerns locally that the Sheil Hospital in Ballyshannon in south Donegal was closed, the HSE have confirmed that this is not the case.

A sign on the front door of the hospital read: "Visiting is no longer permitted in this facility due to Coronavirus" while another read that the "front door should be kept locked at all times by staff".

However a HSE spokesperson told donegallive.ie:

"The Sheil hospital is operational.

"No visiting has been permitted due to Covid-19 for the last number of weeks and these restrictions remain in place."

In a separate response the Saolta Group of hospitals in the West including Sligo University Hospital and Letterkenny University Hospital were asked about the transfer of patients from Letterkenny hospital to Galway hospital.

They said:

"All hospitals have surge plans in place to manage the need for increased critical care capacity due to COVID-19.

Hospitals will also continue to transfer patient across hospital sites to ensure patients have access to the care they require and also to ensure critical care capacity can be maintained.