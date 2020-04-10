Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Letterkenny Community Assessment Hub to open

Donegal unit will divert those who are mildly symptomatic and require medical assessment away from the acute hospital

Letterkenny Community Assessment Hub to open

Coronavirus / Covid-19 Community Hub for Letterkenny

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

As part of the HSE system wide response to Covid-19, a Community Assessment Hub in Letterkenny is being set up so that people who are confirmed as Covid-19 positive, and who require a face to face clinical assessment, can attend a community based unit as near as possible to where they live.

The planned commencement of the Community Assessments Hubs will be staged the week beginning the 13th of April (rasrter Monday), they say.

The aim of the units is to divert those who are mildly symptomatic and require medical assessment away from the acute hospital system by providing a facility in the community, where they can be seen and clinically assessed by a team of Nurses, Doctors and Ailled Health Professionals  including Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapists and
Paramedics.


There will be Community Assessment Hubs in each CHO 1 area (Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan) and locations will be confirmed as the situation progresses. Final preparations are underway to open these centres and it is planned they will be operational as soon as possible in the next 7-10 days. Currently there are clear dependencies involved which must be met before each unit opens.

People can only access these units for assessment by GP referral. The standard telephone assessment will be completed by the patient’s GP who can then refer patients to the local hub if there are clinical concerns about deteriorating symptoms.   Referrals to Assessment Hubs will be accepted from GP Out of Hours services also.

 
Referred patients will be assessed by nurses and GPs at the Hub and a clinical decision can then be made as to whether they can be supported to continue to recover at home or be referred to acute hospital for treatment. Patients may also be referred to a self-isolation unit if they cannot self-isolate at home.
 
Hubs will operate out of the following locations include:

Community Inclusion Hub, Kilmacrennan Rd, Letterkenny
New Modular Units, Clarion Road, Co. Sligo
Ballinagh Health Centre, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan
Crannog Day Care Centre, Bree, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan

The Unit will provide service Monday to Sunday, with opening hours agreed locally and within the hours of 08.00 am to 08:00pm as staffing and referrals allow.

Attendance at the unit will be by appointment only. There is no walk in capacity.

Each of the facilities above has parking on site for staff and patients.

Wheelchair accessibility is available on sites. Ambulance access can be facilitated on each site.

This new service is being provided by Community Healthcare Organisations and represents a new way of working in response to the Covid-19 challenge.  Work is ongoing regarding the implementation of these assessment units within CHO 1.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie