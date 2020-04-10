Donegal gardaí have message for those going for Covid-19 tests who are stopped at checkpoints

Contact
Donegal gardaí have message for people driving to test centres
Donegal gardaí have issued instructions for people who encounter a garda checkpoint while travelling to a Covid-19 test centre.
A garda spokesperson said: "If you are travelling to a Covid-19 test centre and are stopped at a Garda checkpoint, please keep the window up and display your notification to attend the test centre through the glass."
Meanwhile, gardaí and the HSE are appealing to people to please stay at home this Bank Holiday weekend to reduce the spread Covid-19.
