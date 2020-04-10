Some Online Easter Church Services in South West Donegal

Contact
An Easter sunset at the Abbey of the Four Masters, Donegal town. PICTURE: MATT BRITTON
Her are some Easter online services and masses for the Catholic Church in south west Donegal. Please feel free to contact us to add more details for other online churches and religions over this Holy Week.
St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town (Parish of Tawnawilly)
Good Friday - 3.00pm
Saturday Vigil Mass - 7.00pm
Easter Sunday - 11.30am
Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran
Easter Saturday Vigil - 7.00pm
Easter Sunday - 8.30am and 11.00am
St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs
Good Friday Celebration of the Lord’s Passion - 3.00pm and the Stations of the Cross - 9.00pm
Easter Saturday Vigil - 9.00pm
Church of the Holy Family, Ardara
Good Friday - 7.30pm
Easter Saturday Vigil Mass - 7.30pm
Easter Sunday - 9.00am and 11.00am
St Connells Church, Glenties
Good Friday - 7.30pmEaster Saturday Vigil Mass - 7.30pm
Easter Sunday - 11.00am
YOU CAN ACCESS THESE ONLINE SERVICES THROUGH:
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
FAITH FEATURE FOUR: ‘Cast all your cares upon Him (Jesus) for he cares for you’ – Reverend Gordy McCracken
Cllr Patrick McGowan with Minister Boxer Moran in LIFFORD at last years Major CFRAMS funding announcement
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.