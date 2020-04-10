Some Online Easter Church Services in South West Donegal

Her are some Easter online services and masses for the Catholic Church in south west Donegal. Please feel free to contact us to add more details for other online churches and religions over this Holy Week.

St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town (Parish of Tawnawilly)



Good Friday - 3.00pm

Saturday Vigil Mass - 7.00pm

Easter Sunday - 11.30am



Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran

Easter Saturday Vigil - 7.00pm

Easter Sunday - 8.30am and 11.00am



St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs



Good Friday Celebration of the Lord’s Passion - 3.00pm and the Stations of the Cross - 9.00pm

Easter Saturday Vigil - 9.00pm



Church of the Holy Family, Ardara



Good Friday - 7.30pm

Easter Saturday Vigil Mass - 7.30pm

Easter Sunday - 9.00am and 11.00am



St Connells Church, Glenties

Good Friday - 7.30pmEaster Saturday Vigil Mass - 7.30pm



Easter Sunday - 11.00am

YOU CAN ACCESS THESE ONLINE SERVICES THROUGH:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/county/donegal