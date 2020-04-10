Donegal singer-songwriter releases moving charity single to support ChefAid

Donegal singer, songwriter and esteemed musician Jim Carbin has released a single with proceeds supporting ChefAid Donegal Town.

‘Emma’ is a beautiful tribute to a friend who was taken too soon but left her mark on the world.

Mr Carbin is a member of Erdini and has been writing and performing his own music for over 20 years. The single ‘Emma’ is from his 2018 album ‘Long Time Coming.’

He said: “It’s a song about loss and love and friendship - things many of us will need, have, or be missing.

“I’ve never done anything like this before but I really want to help out.

“We should all do what we can no matter how small. Let’s come together, right now.”

People can buy the single for as little as €2, or can make a larger donation if they so wish.

https://jimcarbin.bandcamp.com/track/emma