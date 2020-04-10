Donegal singer-songwriter releases moving charity single to support ChefAid

Contact
Jim Carbin releases single to support ChefAid Donegal Town
Donegal singer, songwriter and esteemed musician Jim Carbin has released a single with proceeds supporting ChefAid Donegal Town.
‘Emma’ is a beautiful tribute to a friend who was taken too soon but left her mark on the world.
Mr Carbin is a member of Erdini and has been writing and performing his own music for over 20 years. The single ‘Emma’ is from his 2018 album ‘Long Time Coming.’
He said: “It’s a song about loss and love and friendship - things many of us will need, have, or be missing.
“I’ve never done anything like this before but I really want to help out.
“We should all do what we can no matter how small. Let’s come together, right now.”
People can buy the single for as little as €2, or can make a larger donation if they so wish.
