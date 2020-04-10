BREAKING: Lockdown to be extended to stop spread of Covid-19

Contact
Stay strong, stay safe, stay at home
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that current restrictions will be extended for at least three weeks.
The lockdown will remain in place until at least Tuesday, May 8.
He thanked people for their co-operation to date, saying: "Every sacrifice we make is helping so save lives."
He said the spread had been slowed but not stopped.
"We cannot be complacent," said An Taoiseach. "Stay strong, stay safe, stay at home."
