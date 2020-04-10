Irish Wheelchair Association in Donegal has set up an emergency response team to help during Covid-19 crisis

Front-line workers with the Irish Wheelchair Association are delivering vital services to people with physical disabilities in homes in Donegal throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The organisation has also set up an emergency response team to continue to reach people with disabilities, who may become sick with coronavirus and isolated.

“The new emergency response team will act as a third layer of support following family and the HSE, if one of our service users has to go into self-isolation,” explained Mary McGrenra of Irish Wheelchair Association in Donegal.

And she added: “This is a very worrying time for people who use our services and are dependent on our assistance to allow them to remain living safely in their own homes. Many of them are aware that due to their disability they are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

“Members of our community outreach and assisted living teams are among the many front-line healthcare staff who are courageously committed to reaching the most vulnerable during this very difficult time.

She continued: “Our assisted living workers are visiting people’s homes, helping them to live independently and to carry out vital everyday tasks such as personal care, cooking and household chores.”

“Our outreach team is providing social support such as shopping, collecting prescriptions, providing transport to banks and post offices, helping people to pay online bills and assisting people to apply for welfare payments as well as calling for a chat both in person and on the phone.

“We are in daily telephone contact, inclusive of the weekends with those who would usually attend our centres throughout Donegal and the buses are out daily delivering Information packs including fun items and this week the Easter Bunny was on the rounds in Donegal town, Laghey,and Ballyshannon dropping off eggs in advance of the big day!

She also noted that the IWA has received two large donations of easter eggs from anonymous donors and the printing of our packs is being supported by local TDs.

“We are linked into the HSE and County Council hub as well as working with our colleagues in various other voluntary and statutory agencies to ensure we can reach the most vulnerable in our communities, so we in IWA have widened our brief to include all vulnerable adults and not just those living with disabilities,” she said.

The local office can be contacted on 074-9177448.