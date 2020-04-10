Dumped carcasses of 10 lambs in various stages of decomposition discovered in Donegal

Councillor Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) said she was “shocked and disgusted” by the dumping of a number of dead lambs near a Donegal river.

The dumped carcasses of 10 lambs, in various stages of decomposition, have been discovered in Donegal.

The gruesome discovery was made at Clamperland Bridge, near Cockhill Chapel, just outside Buncrana today (Friday, April 10).

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Donaghey said she had been contacted about the dumped lambs by a constituent who had noticed the “sickening” smell coming from the area during a walk.

Cllr Donaghey added: “Initially I thought the lambs might have been killed by a fox, however, when I visited the site, it was clear the carcasses had been dumped over a period of time, given their various stages of decomposition.

“I would presume they belonged to a farmer with a sizable flock because 10 lambs is a fair bit of loss.

“It is disgraceful that anyone would dump carcasses. There is a potential danger of pollution given their proximity to a stream and the smell is noxious and could not be good for people walking nearby. I can’t believe there are many farmers who would behave in this manner. Farmers generally care for their animals.

“I would appeal to anyone with lamb carcasses to contact the Department of Agriculture, who will dispose of them safely and free of charge,” said Cllr Donaghey, who had reported the dumping of the dead animals to Donegal County Council and An Garda Síochána.