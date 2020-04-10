Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Dumped carcasses of 10 lambs in various stages of decomposition discovered in Donegal

Cllr Rena Donaghey concerned about possible water course pollution

Dead Lambs

Decomposing lamb caracsses discovered in Donegal

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Councillor Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) said she was “shocked and disgusted” by the dumping of a number of dead lambs near a Donegal river.

The dumped carcasses of 10 lambs, in various stages of decomposition, have been discovered in Donegal.

The gruesome discovery was made at Clamperland Bridge, near Cockhill Chapel, just outside Buncrana today (Friday, April 10).

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Donaghey said she had been contacted about the dumped lambs by a constituent who had noticed the “sickening” smell coming from the area during a walk.

Cllr Donaghey added: “Initially I thought the lambs might have been killed by a fox, however, when I visited the site, it was clear the carcasses had been dumped over a period of time, given their various stages of decomposition.

“I would presume they belonged to a farmer with a sizable flock because 10 lambs is a fair bit of loss.

“It is disgraceful that anyone would dump carcasses. There is a potential danger of pollution given their proximity to a stream and the smell is noxious and could not be good for people walking nearby. I can’t believe there are many farmers who would behave in this manner. Farmers generally care for their animals.

“I would appeal to anyone with lamb carcasses to contact the Department of Agriculture, who will dispose of them safely and free of charge,” said Cllr Donaghey, who had reported the dumping of the dead animals to Donegal County Council and An Garda Síochána.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie