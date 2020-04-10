New figures show that the number of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland has risen by 25

Twenty-five more people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Today's figure brings the death toll due to the disease to 288 in the State.

Of the 25 deaths, the median age was 82. Fourteen of those who died were male and 11 were female, while 16 of the 28 had an underlying condition.

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in the latest 24 hour period is 480, down from 500 for the previous day.

Meanwhile, the HSE has stated that now has the capacity to process 4,500 tests per day.

Earlier today, an Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the coronavirus restrictions are being extended until May 5.

There have been 92 coronavirus-related deaths in NI, where there are 1,589 confirmed cases.

It has also emerged today that there has been a discrepancy in coronavirus figures.

According to RTE, the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) is stating that Ireland has 12% more confirmed cases of Covid-19 than the official press release here stated.

The ECDC day website says that that 7,393 people in Ireland have tested positive for the virus, up to yesterday, Thursday 10 April.

This compares with the total of 6,574 confirmed cases reported by the Department of Health yesterday.