Covid-19 update for Donegal sees further increase in cases to a new total of 145

Coronavirus
The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Donegal has increased by a further 20, from 125 to 145.
These are the most up to date figures from the Department of Health and relate to the situation at midnight on Wednesday, April 8th.
By comparison, the figure for Wednesday, April 1st in Donegal was 77.
In its latest briefing, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that it had been informed that 25 people with coronavirus had died in the latest 24 hour reporting period. This brings the death toll in the Republic due to the coronavirus outbreak to 288.
It has also been confirmed today that there have been 480 new cases of COVID-19.
There are now 7,054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State.
