Landowner invites people to dig his potatoes - and keep them for free!

It’s not everyday you get the chance to go dig someone else's potatoes - and get to keep them for free!

But these are strange times.

And everyday, we now seem to be hearing some brilliant stories of community spirit and generosity.

Surely up there with the best of them is the offer of Drumoghill landowner Tony Morning who has invited families to dig up the crop of Rooster Potatoes and keep whatever they want.

He posted his idea on social media on Good Friday and by early Saturday, a number of people had taken up his offer.

“I just thought I’d like to help people who might be finding things difficult at this time,” he said.

“The potatoes are there. They’re perfect for eating and if people want to come and dig them up, they can take them.”

Tony said he’s not asking for any money for the potatoes, but suggested that families who avail of his offer might like to make a donation to our health care workers.

“It’s been brilliant seeing all the good-will being shown around Donegal at present,” Tony added.

“There are businesses out there that are struggling, and people too. So it’s nice to be able to do something small ourselves.”

Tony added: "I have to say it did my heart good to see people out on the land this morning digging the potatoes. It's a beautiful day, the sun is shining and everyone is in good form. It does the heart good, and people are keeping their social distance and observing the government guidelines."

According to Tony’s post on social media, the potatoes must be dug by next Friday, April 17. The land is located in the Ballylennan, St. Johnston area and you can private message Tony on Facebook or call 087 29899623 for more information.