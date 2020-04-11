Donegal patients must make a 50km trip as they are transferred from community nursing unit to community hospital

Contact
St Joseph's Community Hospital
All residential patients from the Rock Community Nursing Unit in Ballyshannon are being transferred to St Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar, almost 50 km away.
The Rock Community Hospital is an old building and this action is being taken due to Covid -19 in the best interests of patient safety and in accordance with Public Health and Infection Control guidance, the HSE confirmed this morning.
In a statement, it said: "All families/guardians have been contacted and explained the rationale behind why their loved ones are been moved.
"We wish to apologies to all patients and their families for any inconvenience caused."
The statement added: "We will continue to review and assess the situation and ensure that any actions that we take are in the overall interest of maintaining the health and safety of our patients.
Yesterday, Donegal Live reported on this story.
One source commented: "It is a worrying time but I believe it is the right decision. I'm told they are being moved to a brand new ward at St Joseph's, so they will be better off there."
The Rock Community Nursing Unit caters for elderly people who need full-time hospital care, and accommodates a maximum of 22 patients.
