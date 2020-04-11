Latest figures show more than 30 additional Covid-19 deaths in Republic

Thirty-three more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly died in the Republic, it was announced this evening.

In the latest daily briefing, figures from the Department of Health revealed that the total number of deaths in the State has risen from 288 to 321.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases in the latest 24 hour period has risen by 553. The number of cases now stands at 8,928.

Meanwhile, 15 more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland. This is the biggest single rise in one day there, and brings the death to 107.

More to follow.