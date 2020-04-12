WEATHER OUTLOOK: See what's in store for Donegal on Easter Sunday and the week ahead

After a warm and sunny few days, it would be wise to remember the old saying to ne'er cast a clout 'til May is out.

The good weather has not gone away, but it will be a little cooler during the day with significantly lower temperatures at night.

Easter Sunday will get off to a cloudy start with perhaps even an occasional shower in some parts of Donegal. But cloud will clear later in the day and there should be good bright spells by this afternoon.

Temperatures will range from 9°C to 12°C in fresh and gusty northeasterly winds, stronger in coastal areas.

The wind will continue into the night, though it should remain dry with temperatures of 0°C to 3°C.

Easter Monday will be dry and sunny with temperatures again ranging from 9°C to 12°C. East to northeast winds will be light to moderate.

Dry, settled weather will continue through the next few days, with temperatures dropping to -1°C to 2°C at night.

Daytime temperatures will start to rise from Wednesday, with 14°C to 17° expected later in the week. However, this will bring cloud and patchy rain from Thursday evening, so the advice is to make the most of the dry weather in the early part of the week.